Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.18 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $8,478.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00774398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.