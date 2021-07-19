Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EADSY stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

