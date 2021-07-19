Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.