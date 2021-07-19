Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in June

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,095,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

ALEAF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. Aleafia Health has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

