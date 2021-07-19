Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AXU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.01. 934,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $302.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 769,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

