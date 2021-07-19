Alight Capital Management LP Invests $2.55 Million in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

TWTR stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,349 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

