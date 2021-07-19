Alight Capital Management LP Sells 20,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alight Capital Management LP cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.6% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $188.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 127.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

