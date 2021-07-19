Alight Capital Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alight Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.2% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

TSM stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.75. The company has a market capitalization of $591.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

