Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $616.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

