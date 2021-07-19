Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.87.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$48.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.