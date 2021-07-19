Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 65.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on APYRF. CIBC increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of APYRF remained flat at $$36.31 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

