Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri Sells 5,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.
Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.