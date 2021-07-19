Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri Sells 5,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

