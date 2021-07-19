AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $222,775.01 and approximately $18.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000681 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.