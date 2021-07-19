Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.85

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.