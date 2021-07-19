Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $60.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,576.79. 19,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,475.82. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

