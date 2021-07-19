Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,636.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,475.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

