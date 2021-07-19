Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. Insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $54.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,582.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,475.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,659.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,527.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

