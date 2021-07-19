Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

