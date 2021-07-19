Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 202,331 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,331 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $38,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

