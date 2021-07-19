Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,899 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $84,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

BBY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.48 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $394,868.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,256 shares of company stock valued at $21,271,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

