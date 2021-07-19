Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $33.51 Million Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843,497 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.81% of BGC Partners worth $33,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGCP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,133. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.84.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

