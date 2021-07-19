Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 314,634 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9,157.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314,634 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of Target worth $63,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

TGT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 66,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,777. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.53. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $119.04 and a 52-week high of $254.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

