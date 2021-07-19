Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,292,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Analog Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.14. 68,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.