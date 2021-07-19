Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $50,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $221.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.82.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,594 shares of company stock worth $70,229,694. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

