Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,054.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 7.2% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,573.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

