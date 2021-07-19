AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of AMC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. 3,029,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,264,500. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.28. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Jay Sussman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,650,999 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.