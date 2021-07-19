American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $46.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,084. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.