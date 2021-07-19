American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Position Increased by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities comprises approximately 2.9% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned 0.46% of American Campus Communities worth $27,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after buying an additional 257,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,206,000 after buying an additional 414,647 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $50.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

