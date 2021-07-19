American Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,418 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 1.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $50,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Medpace by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.09. 1,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total value of $2,491,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,362,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,990,119.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,004 shares of company stock valued at $47,006,402. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

