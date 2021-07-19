American Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,703. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FWRD stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.40. 1,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

