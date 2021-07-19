American Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 2.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Illumina worth $94,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1,197.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Illumina by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $3,697,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $13.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $436.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $6,096,291. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.