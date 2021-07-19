American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,281 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Repligen worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $131.91 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,499 shares of company stock worth $5,741,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.