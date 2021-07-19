American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $170.01 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

