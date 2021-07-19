American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $302.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $285.00 to $302.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.
AMT opened at $282.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.03. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $284.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.
In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.