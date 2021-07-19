Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459,326 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $63,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 896,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,977 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.85 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

