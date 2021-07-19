Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $62.15 Million Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443,067 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 421.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 130,780 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Burford Capital by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,593,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Burford Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 281,945 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BUR opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

