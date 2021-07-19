Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $54,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 973.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $207.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.