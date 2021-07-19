Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 35,912 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.13% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $60,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 709.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 313,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,788,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,874,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,778,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $74.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.80.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.