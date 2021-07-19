Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 69,123 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $56,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

