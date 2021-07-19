Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $180.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.58.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

