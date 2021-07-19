Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 9,136 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

CERN opened at $77.46 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

