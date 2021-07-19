Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $592,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,797 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $306.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.41 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

