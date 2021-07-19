Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $677,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $115.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $264,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

