Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $702,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,350,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,829,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $86.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

