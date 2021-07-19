Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 11,493 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $53.26 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

