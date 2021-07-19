Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 44,715 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 273,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.