Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes $615,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

