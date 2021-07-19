Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Harvey Partners LLC

Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 2.7% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.08. 81,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,955. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.39.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

