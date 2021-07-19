Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,818. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,660,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

