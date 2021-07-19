Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.62. 15,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $93.61 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

